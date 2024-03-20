Transfer news: Arsenal duo to leave, Bakayoko to Liverpool, Kerkez to Chelsea & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Arsenal duo set for transfer exits

I wanted to clarify something on players who could leave Arsenal this summer. As I reported yesterday, Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club, and there is not even a conversation to extend his contract. It’s 100% going to be time for them to part ways at the end of this season.

Soares has transfer possibilities around Europe and Arsenal are looking at different solutions in that position. The experienced Portuguese full-back will of course remain professional until the end of his contract, then he will make a decision on his next move, and he could have a number of options.

Turkish clubs, including Besiktas, already wanted Soares recent months, but he decided to stay. Now he will have multiple options around Europe. Nothing is close at the moment but I’m told Cedric will consider different opportunities in order to make a final choice in the summer, not now.

Aaron Ramsdale is another player to watch as he wants to play more. We know Arsenal are going to make David Raya’s transfer permanent after his fine performances since joining on loan, so what does this mean for Ramsdale’s future?

Although the England international has been a fantastic professional this season, and has supported his teammates, especially Raya, he wants to play, and at the end of this season it will be time for him to look at new solutions. He can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench, and so he will explore options around the market to find a new solution.

Varane unlikely to stay at Manchester United, and Eriksen also set for transfer talks

Another player who is not entirely happy with his situation is Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, who spoke in an interview about his conversations with Erik ten Hag. He has made it clear he is not happy always being on the bench, so in the summer transfer window his situation could be one to watch.

The plan for now is for Eriksen to discuss his future ahead of the summer transfer window in face-to-face talks with Ten Hag and the club. Eriksen is appreciated at the club as an honest and super professional guy, so Man United will be clear with him and we will see both sides’ decisions.

As things stand, it looks like Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat could be two players who could leave Manchester United in the summer. For Amrabat, Manchester United are not convinced about triggering the buy option to sign him permanently from Fiorentina, so there is a concrete possibility for him to return to the Serie A club, this is the internal feeling.

I’ve also had many questions about Raphael Varane. We’ve had many rumours about him receiving a new contract proposal, but this is not my understanding. From what I’m told, Varane has not received a single contract proposal and there is no negotiation with Man United. Let’s see what will happen in the next months, but if there is no change he will leave as a free agent because his contract is expiring.

I expect Varane to have many options in Europe and in Saudi, for sure. He will take his time over his future, but at current stages it looks unlikely for Varane to stay at Man United.

Latest on Liverpool’s transfer plans

I’m aware there have been some stories about Liverpool targeting talented young PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, but there is nothing concrete happening yet, nothing serious, with the Belgium international 100% focused on PSV.

Still, it’s true that many clubs have been monitoring Bakayoko since last summer. Scouts from English top clubs are always travelling to follow him, but it’s nothing more concrete than that for now, and at the end of the season we will likely see Bakayoko assessing his options.

For Liverpool more generally, it’s still going to be crucial for them to hire their new manager before determining their transfer strategy. Michael Edwards is back and that’s positive news for Liverpool, while Richard Hughes will soon be announced as their new director, which also looks an excellent appointment.

Still, for new signings you need the manager, so that will be the next step. Once that’s done, then internal discussions over contracts of top players and then summer transfer targets will be discussed. Step by step.

Bournemouth youngster linked with Chelsea and has interest across Europe

Milos Kerkez is an excellent young talent doing well at Bournemouth, and there’s been plenty written about Chelsea transfer interest.

My understanding is that clubs in Italy, Germany and England are following Kerkez regularly, as he’s an excellent talent. Nothing is concrete at this stage from what I’m hearing, not even Bournemouth plans for Kerkez as they signed him just one year ago… it’s still early but what’s sure is that Milos is super appreciated around Europe.

Meanwhile, we know Chelsea are going to be looking at top young left-backs, so that’s why we are going to see Kerkez and probably many others linked with the Blues, but as I said, nothing is concrete right now as far as I understand.