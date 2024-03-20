West Ham planning £60m swoop for Premier League ace as Antonio replacement

West Ham United manager David Moyes is looking to replace striker Michail Antonio in the summer transfer window.

The Scottish manager is lining up an exciting move for Premier League striker who looks set to leave his club at the end of the season.

Antonio has spent eight and a half years with the London club and he has been nothing short of brilliant for the Hammers. However, the 33-year-old is past his peak.

A new striker is needed at the London Stadium who can act as a long term replacement of Antonio and be even more prolific than him.

West Ham want to recruit Ivan Toney during the summer transfer window, according to a report from the Sun.

West Ham face competition for signing Toney

The Hammers, Tottenham, and Chelsea are reportedly after the 28-year-old attacker, who has been a long term target of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Premier League club had the option to recruit Toney for under £10 million while he was at Peterborough but West Ham passed up that opportunity.

Now he could cost six times more as he has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

How West Ham can sign Toney

TNT Sports reports that Brentford may ask as much as £60 million for Toney.

In 134 appearances for Brentford, the tall striker has amassed an amazing 72 goals and 21 assists.

Arguably, Toney is the Premier League’s best target man striker. Not only is he great in the air and physically, he is also clever with his feet and can finish with both feet.

Whether the Hammers can afford that much and compete with Chelsea and Tottenham, two of their rivals in London, for his signing is still up in the air.