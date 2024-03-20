West Ham hunting wonder kid with seven goals and 12 assists this season

After a season in which their strikers have barely scored, West Ham need to ensure that they’re not relying on wide men or attacking midfielders to chip in with their fair share.

David Moyes may or may not be at the club at the end of the current season, and that also applies to technical director, Tim Steidten.

Clearly, the powers that be need to bed down the direction that the club are going in, in order to bring in new players.

West Ham want Karamoko Dembele

Summer signings are hardly likely to be invested in the East Londoner’s project if the club themselves aren’t really sure where they’re heading.

One area that the club desperately need to concentrate on is their front men. Michail Antonio and Danny Ings between them have scored just four goals this season per WhoScored.

They’ve been lucky that the likes of Mo Kudus and Jarrod Bowen have chipped in regularly to win games, otherwise Moyes would almost certainly have been sacked by now.

Both Antonio and Ings are likely to be moved on in any event, and the question as to who to replace them with is one that should be being considered now.

According to HITC, former Celtic wonder kid, Karamoko Dembele, could be that man.

Now 21 years of age, Dembele has been enjoying a fantastic stint at Blackpool whilst on loan from Brest.

The outlet note he has seven goals and 12 assists already, but the Hammers might need to move quickly.

That’s because there’s also apparent interest from Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Fulham, Brentford, Wolves and Everton.