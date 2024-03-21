Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on the Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

The 18-year-old central defender is currently on loan at Italian club Roma and he will return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

According to a report from ASRomaLive.It, the defender could be sold in the summer and the three English clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Dean Huijsen would be a future investment

Arsenal could use more depth in the squad, especially if they want to do well across multiple competitions. The 18-year-old central defender could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition and he could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.

Huijsen is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The defender certainly has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and a move to Arsenal could help him improve further.

Manchester United need defensive reinforcements in the summer as well. Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford at the end of the season. The Red Devils will have to bring in necessary reinforcements. The 18-year-old defender could prove to be a long-term investment for Manchester United and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. Manchester United have a proven track track record when it comes to nurturing young players and Huijsen could be tempted to join them.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on his situation as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to come forward with an offer to sign him. They need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman and the 18-year-old certainly fits the profile. The Magpies might be able to offer him ample first team action next season as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

