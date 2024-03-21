Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that the Polish midfielder could be sold for €25 million at the end of the season and the two English clubs could make their move for him.

Szymanski has been in spectacular form for the Turkish outfit this season, scoring 12 goals and picking up 14 assists in all competitions.

He could prove to be a superb addition to both teams. Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and they need more depth in that department. The arrival of the 24-year-old Polish midfielder will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his squad and keep the key players fresh. Arsenal will be hoping to do well across multiple competitions and they need a deeper squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more goals and creativity in the attack as well. Szymanski could prove to be a equal acquisition for them.

Sebastian Szymanski could be tempted to join Arsenal, Man United

The 24-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability and the English club should look to make their move quickly. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done as well.

Szymanski is still only 24 and he could improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Arsenal and Manchester United could provide him with the opportunity to showcase qualities at a high level and compete for major trophies.

