Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal’s stance on Ben White England saga

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the situation with Ben White at Arsenal after he recently refused a call-up to the England national team.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for the Gunners this season and recently earned himself a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s often struggled to establish himself at international level.

This is partly unsurprising due to the level of competition for places in Gareth Southgate’s squad these days, but there’s also been some clear drama behind the scenes as White left the 2022 World Cup after clashing with Three Lions coach Steve Holland.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he respects White’s decision, and it seems he’s not aware of this having any negative effect on how the player is perceived at Arsenal.

In fact, Romano suggests the north London giants are probably just happy that White will get a little rest now ahead of some important games coming up, with others not having that opportunity as they prepare to play for their countries in the coming days.

Ben White situation discussed by Fabrizio Romano

“Ben White’s decision not to make himself available for England in the latest international break has attracted a lot of attention, and I’m aware that there have been some details reported about what went on with the Arsenal defender and England coach Steve Holland at the last World Cup,” Romano said.

“I’m extremely respectful when it’s about personal stuff – White has his own reasons to do so and he’s not being crazy. So it will be for the player to clarify why he did that, when and if he wants.”

He added: “For sure Arsenal respect his decision and the player can rest for ten days, which is important as there are two crucial months ahead for Arsenal.”