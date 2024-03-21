Arsenal facing stiff Premier League competition for £85m-rated midfielder

Whether or not Arsenal go on to win this season’s Premier League title, sporting director, Edu, and first-team manager, Mikel Arteta, will be looking for ways and means to improve their side in readiness for the new season.

They are very close to have a title-winning outfit and this season may prove to be the campaign that shows they do in fact already have the right players in situ to earn silverware that they last had in their possession 20 long years ago.

It’s long been thought that the Gunners midfield might be an area to be looked at, with Jorginho getting no younger and Thomas Partey injury prone.

Arsenal looking to strengthen midfield

Declan Rice has been a sensational signing and if another player could be brought in to complement him and Martin Odegaard, then it might just tip the balance for 2024/25.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs interested in trying to acquire the services of Shakhtar Donetsk’s brilliant 21-year-old, Georgiy Sudakov.

Chelsea were believed to be the furthest ahead of the trio say the outlet, given that they have apparently already made contact with the player.

Manchester United are the other team running the rule over the player, though it’s believed that the Red Devils might be down the pecking order when it comes to bringing him on board. Man City are in a similar position.

At a potential fee of €100m/£85m, the player isn’t going to come cheap, however, with such a bright future in the game expected and with so many years ahead of him even before he reaches his supposed peak years, his hire could end up representing a bargain.

It’s unlikely any of the clubs interested will want to get into a bidding war, so it’ll be down to the player to state his own preference.