Monchi negotiating biggest signing in Aston Villa history

Aston Villa could be set to make the biggest signing in their history this summer as Monchi eyes a move for Argentina star Paulo Dybala.

Reports suggest that Aston Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, has initiated discussions for what could be one of the club’s greatest signings in Paulo Dybala, with a growing confidence within Unai Emery’s camp that they can secure the World Cup champion for a bargain price.

Since Unai Emery’s appointment as manager in November 2022, Villa have experienced a remarkable ascent, transitioning from relegation concerns to the brink of success in the UEFA Conference League, with a quarter-final clash against a Ligue 1 opponent looming ahead.

As the summer transfer window approaches, speculation is rampant regarding the calibre of players Aston Villa could potentially lure to the club.

Aston Villa to make blockbuster summer signing: Paulo Dybala

According to reports from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Villa are actively exploring the prospect of securing the services of World Cup-winning forward Dybala for the upcoming season. Dybala, who is currently with Roma, has had a commendable season under the guidance of newly-appointed coach Daniele De Rossi.

Dybala has an exit clause of €13 million for non-Italian clubs, but Serie A rivals can also acquire him by paying €20 million.

The 30-year-old Argentine has scored 177 goals in his illustrious career, adding 79 assists to his name. But while goal-scoring and creating isn’t an issue, Dybala’s injury record is the only thing that would be a put-off to sign him.

For €13 million, would Villa be right to risk signing Dybala despite his fitness issues? He’s certainly super talented but his steep wages and injury problems could be a recipe for disaster for someone like Villa, because of their financial predicament.