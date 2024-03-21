In form Barcelona ace being courted by Tottenham with summer transfer possible

The summer transfer window is bound to be a transformative one for Barcelona in one way or another, given that not only do the club apparently have to sell players to balance the books, but there will also be a new manager in place come the start of next season.

Pressure will be on from the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign particularly if Barca have failed to win any trophies whatsoever.

At present, they’re in with a small chance of the Champions League, and a similarly slim outlook of winning La Liga given that they’re eight points behind eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

Tottenham hoping to land Barcelona ace Raphinha

The Catalan giants do seem to have turned a corner, however, and are coming into form at precisely the right time.

Regardless of how the season ends up, that won’t change the status quo, and to that end the club need to decide who they intend to put up for sale.

One player that continues flattering to deceive is rapid winger, Raphinha.

When he’s on his game, there’s little doubt that the Brazilian would be one of the first names on the team sheet, however, he hasn’t been at the top level consistently since joining and, with that in mid as well as the fact that the club could get a pretty penny for him, we might see him back on English shores for the beginning of the new campaign.

According to Sport, there has been an €80m offer for him from Saudi Arabia, though Tottenham and Arsenal are sniffing around in order to find out exactly how the land lies.

Ange Postecoglou’s evolution in North London would be re-energised by a player with Raphinha’s pace and quality, and there’s no telling how much he could improve what is already in situ.

Whether Spurs would be willing to go as high as €80m though isn’t clear at this stage.