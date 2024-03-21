Newcastle United have had an underwhelming season, hugely impacted by their injury problems throughout the campaign.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has offered insights into the club’s season struggles. The 26-year-old, set to represent Brazil against England, expressed his disappointment in the Magpies’ campaign ahead of the match at Wembley.

Guimaraes is eager to potentially compete against his Newcastle United teammate Anthony Gordon.

Bruno Guimaraes opens up on Newcastle United’s injury-riddled season

Speaking to Hayters TV’s YouTube channel, the Brazilian midfielder has expressed:

“I think we have many problems with injuries and suspensions. This is part of the process. When I signed for the club, I knew that this would happen. I think things happened too quickly. In my two years we’ve got to a final – unfortunately we did not win. But we got to the Champions League after 20 years. It was massive for the club.

“This season we have been struggling because of the injuries and the suspensions. I’ve never been at a club with this type of injuries. Some injuries have been very, very strange.

“To be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed, but I knew that this would happen.”

Following the international break, Bruno Guimaraes will refocus on the Premier League. He emphasises that Newcastle United have 10 remaining matches to salvage their season and pursue European qualification.

Newcastle to finish the season strong?

The 26-year-old midfielder has had a fairly decent campaign from an individual viewpoint, with three goals and five assists, and he’ll be hoping the Magpies can have a strong finish to the Premier League season as they sit on 40 points.

As things stand, Newcastle are seven points behind Manchester United in sixth. Additionally, they’re 13 points adrift of fifth place Tottenham, and a further three points away from the final Champions League spot, occupied by Aston Villa.