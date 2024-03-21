Chelsea are closely looking at 21-year-old Frenchman to sign him this summer

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on one left-back as a possible summer transfer target.

The Blues already have senior left-backs Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in their squad, while Ian Maatsen is playing excellently while on loan at Borussia Dortmund at the moment.

With Cucurella’s future uncertain at Stamford Bridge and Maatsen being linked with a permanent move to Dortmund, Chelsea are looking at another left-back.

Bradley Locko, who plays for Brest in France’s Ligue 1, has caught the attention of the Premier League club.

Chelsea keen to add a new left-back

Through Substack, journalist Simon Phillips asserted this week that the Blues had “heavily” scouted Brest defender Locko.

The 21-year-old is said to have made an impression, and decision-makers at Stamford Bridge concur that they would want to attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Furthermore, according to Phillips, the young Frenchman is now at the top of their wishlist for left-backs.

However, Chelsea’s London rivals West Ham United are one of the several clubs interested in signing the Frenchman.

Why Chelsea are looking to sign a new-left back?

Even with two left-backs in the squad, the Blues are still determined to add another quality left-back and it is not surprising at all.

Cucurella is inconsistent and he cannot be relied upon, with the Spaniard consistently showing his weaknesses while defending. As for Chilwell, he cannot be trusted with his fitness issues.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have missed a quality left-back in the team, who can help the team in defense as well as in attack.

The Blues have other targets in mind as well as the summer transfer window is fast approaching. It looks highly likely that a new striker will arrive at the Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It remains to be seen if it will be Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

A lot of outgoings are expected at Chelsea this summer with players like Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and others likely to leave the club.

