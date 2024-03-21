Chelsea plot ambitious move for 26-goal World Cup winner in summer

Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez at the end of the season.

According to a report from HITC, Chelsea are hoping to sign a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season and they have identified Martinez as a potential target. They are keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen as well, but his £150 million asking price could prove to be prohibitive.

Martinez has been in outstanding form for Inter Milan this season and the 2022 World Cup winner would be an exceptional acquisition for the Blues. However, Inter Milan are hoping to tie him down to a new contract and they are confident of reaching an agreement.

It will be interesting to see if Martinez decides to extend his stay at the Italian club. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an interesting option for him at this stage of his career.

Lautaro Martinez to take up a new challenge at Chelsea?

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to establish himself as one of the best players in the world. Competing against the best defenders in the world in the Premier League could be an exciting challenge for him.

Martinez has 26 goals in all competitions this season and he will be looking to help his side win the league title this season. Inter Milan are cruising in the title race and they should be able to win the competition.

He has already proven himself in Italian football and it remains to be seen whether he is open to a new challenge in the summer. However, Chelsea will not be able to provide him with Champions League football next season and that could be a major problem when it comes to attracting the best players in the world.

