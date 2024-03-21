Crystal Palace are favourites to sign West Ham United defender Ben Johnson this summer, as the Eagles have promised to back new head coach Oliver Glasner.

Glasner, who secured a Europa League trophy with Eintracht Frankfurt, brings considerable coaching experience at the highest level of football. Taking the reins from Roy Hodgson just last month, his appointment has sparked great anticipation, and Palace are prepared to financially back him in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham’s defender, Ben Johnson, finds himself without a contract in the summer, and reports suggest Crystal Palace are at the forefront of negotiations. There’s speculation that Palace are engaged in “advanced” discussions to secure Johnson’s signature on a Bosman deal.

Ex WHU Employee stated via the West Ham Way podcast:

“He’s been linked now with an exit and Crystal Palace are leading the way. Ledley King though, who is a relative of Johnson’s, is trying to engineer a move to Spurs.

“At this stage though it appears an agreement between the player and the south London club is at quite an advanced stage, which could sadly see Johnson head south of the river this summer, after 17 years at West Ham.”

Johnson has featured just ten times in the Premier League this season for the Hammers, with four of them being starts.

The 24-year-old is deemed a very good utility player; he is capable of playing a wing-back role as well as a wide-midfielder.

Described as a “wonderful” professional by former West Ham coach and England legend Stuart Pearce, the 24-year-old possesses significant potential for a promising career ahead, making him an ideal candidate for Glasner’s plans. However, with Tottenham being linked with Johnson, it will be interesting to see which London club will land his signature.