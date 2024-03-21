Football finance expert gives Everton takeover verdict amid further points deduction scare

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given his verdict on the Everton takeover saga with 777 Partners.

In September, Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell Everton to 777 Partners for more than £550 million, with the final sum subject to fluctuation based on different factors. Since then, Everton have endured a season of instability and discontent, with the possibility of a second deduction looming for the Toffees.

After more than six months since that pivotal day, significant developments have unfolded. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has now offered his prediction on when this ordeal might conclude and whether it will bring favourable news for 777 Partners.

Football finance expert on Everton’s proposed takeover

Speaking on the Price is Football podcast, Maguire stated:

“They [Everton] won’t be owned by 777 this time next week, I think it’s unlikely that they will be approved as well to owners in due course.

“That’s my gut reaction unless, it sounds very mean now, unless the Premier League, in light of what’s happening with the regulator, want to give the regulator a hospital pass.”

Toffees manager Sean Dyche has done a fantastic job with the squad this season amidst all the negative background noise at the club. Dyche has had to deal with a ten-point deduction, which recently was reduced to six. But the club face yet another points deduction.

In fact, the Toffees could be facing much worse news than a points deduction.

Everton flirting with administration if 777 Partners takeover fails

Considering the recent dependence of the club on funding from 777 Partners, who have injected £180 million in loans during the six-month waiting period for a decision, the collapse of the takeover could have catastrophic consequences.

The likelihood of that scenario hinges entirely on Farhad Moshiri’s willingness to continue injecting funds and covering the club’s losses or opt to sell elsewhere. Everton’s situation right now looks extremely gloomy.