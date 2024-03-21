Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes looks set to stay at the club and has held positive talks with INEOS despite transfer rumours about interest from teams in the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that the Portugal international has always been focused on Man Utd.

Fernandes has been a star player since joining the Red Devils back in January 2020, and it would certainly be a big boost for them to be able to keep hold of him.

It’s been a difficult period for United, but part of their rebuild at this stage will surely also involve keeping the likes of Fernandes in the team, as well as bringing in new players and shifting out some deadwood.

Romano’s update on Fernandes will therefore surely be seen as a huge positive by most MUFC supporters.

Fernandes transfer: Man Utd star’s Saudi links played down

After discussing the likely departure of Anthony Martial this summer, Romano then had this to say on Fernandes: “Someone who won’t be leaving, however, is Bruno Fernandes, who has spoken publicly about his positive talks with the owners. Fernandes is very happy at Man United, and that has never changed.

“Despite some of the rumours we’ve seen, I’ve never been aware of any concrete negotiation with Saudi clubs, he’s always been focused on Man United, and nothing else, so far. His dialogue with new INEOS people has been very positive and I think that’s very good news for the club.”

Plenty of big names have been lured to the Saudi Pro League in recent times and one imagines it would have been tempting for someone like Fernandes to do the same at this stage in his career, but it’s a big positive that he seems so committed to this project.