Chelsea are reportedly likely to sell Conor Gallagher for the right price this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The England international is nearing the final year of his Blues contract, and it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to reach an agreement to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Phillips notes that there may be some dispute over wages, and that as things stand it looks like Gallagher could be sold for the right kind of money this summer, even though the player himself is said to be desperate to stay.

Gallagher came up through the academy at Chelsea so will surely want to continue to represent the club for as long as possible, but it seems like this agreement is proving far from straightforward, which could open the door to other clubs.

We’ve seen the 24-year-old linked with other teams in the past, and it remains to be seen who might come in for him this summer, but one imagines there will be no shortage of interest in a player who’s been in fine form and who would surely move for below market value due to being a year away from being a free agent.

Gallagher transfer: Should Chelsea do what they can to prevent him leaving?

CFC fans will surely be a bit concerned by this situation unfolding, as Gallagher’s departure seems like the last thing this club needs right now.

The former Crystal Palace loanee would, of course, offer Chelsea the chance to sell at pure profit due to the fact that he’s homegrown, but he’s also been one of the most consistent performers in Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

With the jury still out on other midfielders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, it’s surely not worth the risk of losing a key player like Gallagher, who would surely strengthen one of their rivals and prove hard to replace.