Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the claims that Conor Gallagher’s wage demands are behind the lack of an agreement with Chelsea over a new contract.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear he’s not at all convinced by these stories, insisting that’s not what he’s hearing about the current contract impasse going on at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will no doubt be keen to resolve the Gallagher situation as he’s been an important player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, and it had been claimed that his salary expectations were too high.

However, Romano insists the England international is not asking for crazy money, and that the issue is more about Chelsea still deciding their plans and trying to make sure they remain in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Gallagher transfer: What’s the latest on the Chelsea midfielder’s future?

Romano did not have a particular update on Gallagher and a potential move away, but it seems CFC fans can probably safely ignore the suggestion that the player is somehow making things difficult for his club.

“I’m aware that there have been claims about Conor Gallagher’s salary demands being a problem for Chelsea and holding up an agreement over a new contract. My understanding, however, is that it’s not about Gallagher asking for crazy money or anything unreasonable for his new deal,” Romano said.

“What I’m told is that it’s about Chelsea deciding what they want to do with Gallagher and also taking into account the Financial Fair Play situation, but saying that Gallagher is asking for “too high” salary is not accurate as far as I understand.”

It will be interesting to see if an agreement can be reached soon, or there will surely be further speculation about Gallagher, who will be in the final year of his Chelsea contract by the end of this season.