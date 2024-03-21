Harry Kane could be set to follow Bukayo Saka’s footsteps and withdraw from the England squad.

Bukayo Saka’s departure from the England squad is a setback for Gareth Southgate’s plans, but it might be a silver lining for Arsenal, but the Three Lions may yet be set to be without the England captain Harry Kane.

It appears that Saka’s withdrawal is merely a precaution due to his Achilles issue, potentially granting Arsenal an advantage with extra recovery time for the winger ahead of crucial Premier League and European fixtures.

In a similar vein, Bayern Munich’s key player, Harry Kane, is also nursing an injury, potentially impacting their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Southgate might have to contend with the absence of his captain for the Brazil game, with hopes of his return for the match against Belgium next Tuesday.

Harry Kane to withdraw from the England squad amid injury worry?

Kane sustained an ankle injury after colliding with a goalpost during his match with Bayern Munich last Saturday. While there’s a possibility he may feature this week, it wouldn’t be unexpected if the former Tottenham player follows Saka in withdrawing from the squad entirely should his recovery not progress as hoped.

The German giants are certainly worried enough to have released the following statement:

“Harry Kane injured his left ankle in FC Bayern’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt. The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department.”