Inside Spain: Police raid Spain headquarters, Alphonso Davies and Barcelona-Everton swap?

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Rarely across the history of the game have Barcelona contacted Everton in the knowledge that it will be difficult for them to afford one of the Toffees’ players, but that is where we are. Amadou Onana is one of their top targets this summer, but they simply won’t be able to meet Everton’s €60m price tag.

Hence the Blaugrana are looking into potentially including players to cheapen a deal, and to the surprise of many, promising youngster Fermin Lopez was included in the list of players they were willing to part with. He scored in both games in Barcelona’s best week of the season, beating Napoli 3-1 and Atletico Madrid 3-0, ending their 14-month unbeaten run at home in La Liga.

There is still no news on a new manager, with their hunt for a new coach halted, as rumours of Xavi Hernandez perhaps reconsidering his exit at Barcelona. Interestingly, Sporting Director Deco mentioned Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola as one of the top coaches out there.

As Kylian Mbappe’s arrival grows closer in Madrid, many are drawing up their plans for the team next season without Rodrygo Goes in them. Four Premier League sides are monitoring his situation closely, if indeed he does suffer Mbappe’s arrival. Meanwhile Chelsea are not even bothering with Alphonso Davies – the Bayern Munich left-back looks as if he has things all tied up with Real Madrid, and it’s down to the clubs to agree a fee.

Atletico Madrid had a strange week, after knocking Inter out in dramatic fashion in European action, before suffering a second defeat at the hands of Joao Felix this summer. They are desperate to get rid of the Portuguese, but even Barcelona aren’t daft enough to swap Robert Lewandowski from him, as some reports claimed in Spain. Nevertheless, their main objective appears to be avoid another loan for Felix next summer. They want either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

In Spain’s scandal files this week, the police have readed the Spanish Football Federation for evidence, on suspicion of money laundering and corruption, due to ‘irregular contracts’. Warrants were also sent out for 7 arrests, as homes were also raided – conveniently former President Luis Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic at the time. Morocco are reportedly trying to leverage another scandal involving Rubiales to lobby for the World Cup final in 2030 to be given to them.

Fortunately, there’s usually some comic relief too, and that came in the form of Nico and Inaki Williams. The two brothers starred in a 2-0 win over Alaves last weekend, but were seen arguing in the aftermath. A heated discussion that continued for an hour after the match, as revealed by Nico Williams.