Tottenham may not have won anything yet under Ange Postecoglou, but there’s no denying that they are a vastly improved outfit since the Australian has been in charge.

The football that has been played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (or the new White Hart Lane if you prefer) this season has been nothing short of breathtaking at times.

From the often boring games under Antonio Conte which were frankly unwatchable at times, Spurs have been a delight.

It’s little wonder that within a few games of his tenure starting, the locals were heartily chanting Postecoglou’s name.

Tottenham need to back Ange Postecoglou’s decisions

There will need to be progress of course, and with that in mind next season may be seen as more important than the current campaign, given that most Tottenham supporters – at least initially – appeared to be nonplussed by the hire of the former Celtic man.

Now he’s got them back onside again trophies are a must, and the make up of the first-team squad is likely to change as a result too.

There doesn’t need to be a revolution, but as Postecoglou showed with the signings of James Maddison and Micky van der Ven et al, if the club are able to land the targets required that’ll stand them in good stead in 2024/25.

The manager knows what he wants and is demonstrable in press conferences about that, and reading between the lines, there will also be some players that are likely to be moved on.

As The Standard (h/t The Boot Room) note, Richarlison could be one who is considered surplus to requirements.

On a not insignificant £90k per week (Capology), the cost saving on the Brazilian’s wages will allow the North Londoners to enter the market for other targets, whilst also still having enough left in terms of striking quality.