Manchester City are prepared to pay €90 million to get Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Eze is a player that Man City admire, and they are constantly looking for players who can improve their squad further and make them even more competitive.

This summer, City may knock on the Eagles’ door with an offer that could close the deal for Eze, according to Fichajes.

Man City admire the attacking midfielder

Eze advanced through the ranks of English football and signed for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020. Over the years, the 25-year-old has become stronger and stronger.

He has played in 22 games so far this season and has assisted nine goals. Numerous elite clubs from around Europe have taken notice of him as a result of his outstanding performances over the last few seasons.

Despite being a key member of Crystal Palace’s first team squad and having more than three years left on his contract, a summer departure is not out of the question considering the level of interest in him.

Man City have made a move for Eze in the past

This is not the first time Pep Guardiola’s team have shown interest in Eze. He was linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer but a move could not materlialise.

The deal collapsed because Guardiola’s team were unable to satisfy Crystal Palace’s expectations.

They may try to sign the 25-year-old during the next transfer window, even if they were unsuccessful in signing him earlier.

For their offensive midfielder, who can play both as a left-winger and a central midfielder, the Eagles are asking for €90 million.

Furthermore, the report claims that Man City are prepared to pay such a high sum to get the England international.

