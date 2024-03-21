Man United eye move for £40m Premier League star as Casemiro replacement

According to latest reports, Manchester United have considered Joao Gomes of Wolves as a possible long-term replacement for Casemiro in their midfield.

Gomes has been a vital member of the Molineux team since he joined in January of last year, arriving in a £15 million move from Flamengo.

Because of his Premier League performances, the 23-year-old was even called up to the Brazil senior squad for the current international break.

Gomes may play his first international match at Wembley against England.

Man United eyeing move for Wolves midfielder

Additionally, the Daily Mirror reports that Gomes has been flagged as a potential possibility by United as they search for a new holding midfielder for the summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle, two of United’s Premier League rivals, have also expressed interest in Gomes, a tough central midfielder known as “The Pitbull” in his native country.

Given his worrying decline in performance this season for Man United, Casemiro may leave Old Trafford after two seasons. A move to Saudi Arabia has been suggested.

Physically, Gomes’ 32-year-old compatriot has suffered more than he did last season when he was one of the signings of the season last year.

During his first season at United, he made 53 appearances, contributing seven assists and seven goals. He also scored a header in the team’s victory against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Gomes would fit in well at Man United

Gomes would be a worthy replacement of Casemiro in the Man United midfield. It would be a fitting reward to a fantastic season that culminated with him bagging two goals in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham last month.

The midfielder was also influential in Wolves’ famous win against Manchester City this season.

Gomes is said to have been seen by Man United many times this season, most recently during a victory against Fulham at Molineux, showing the seriousness of Red Devils to recruit him.

Wolves are aware of the increased interest in Gomes’ abilities and are actively lining up possible successors in case Gomes leaves.

