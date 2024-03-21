Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman is close to becoming a free agent after a long career with the Red Devils, but it’s still not clear where he could end up next, according to Romano’s latest information.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Martial would surely be on his way out of Man Utd at the end of this season, but it will still be some time before he decides his next move.

The journalist revealed that Martial previously snubbed interest from Turkish clubs as he wanted to take his time over his future, and one issue now is that he’s waiting for other clubs to decide things like managerial situations for next season.

Martial transfer situation explained in latest Romano column

Discussing the latest on Martial’s United future, Romano said: “I spoke in yesterday’s column about players who could leave Manchester United, and another to mention is Anthony Martial as he heads towards the end of his contract.

“Nothing is decided yet in terms of Martial’s next move – he is going to take time to decide, it’s still early and many clubs still have to clarify their future manager, so Martial will wait for it.

“What I can say is that he was not convinced by proposals from Turkey in January and he wanted to wait. For sure, though, the expectation remains that Martial is set to leave Man United as a free agent this summer.”

Martial had a great start to his United career when he first joined as a youngster, but it’s fair to say he never really fulfilled his potential and it’s now probably the right time for him to move on.