Mike Ashley, former Newcastle United owner, is suing the club which could see him pocket approximately £1.5 million.

It’s been a strange campaign for the Magpies, a season that promised so much off the back of last season, but injury issues have damaged their chances in every competition this term.

And now something even stranger is ongoing with Newcastle. Their former owner Mike Ashley, who was hated by the fanbase, certainly won’t be in the supporters good books after the latest report.

Mike Ashley to sue Newcastle United

Per a report via The Times, a filing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal discloses Ashley’s intention to sue his former club for allegedly ‘abusing its dominant position in the market’ by failing to provide 50,900 units of Newcastle merchandise.

The order, primarily consisting of shirts for the 2024/25 season, amounts to £1.533 million. However, the claimant asserts that Newcastle’s choice to exclusively sell the kit through JD Sports and their official stores violates the Competitions Act.

Newcastle have until March 28 to respond to the claim before a hearing on April 9. The claim also seeks damages to be awarded.

Mike Ashley’s previous disagreements with current Newcastle owners

This isn’t the first time the former Newcastle owner has clashed with the current owners of the club.

Previously, Ashley had a disagreement with the Saudi Private Investment Fund over a loan to facilitate the takeover, which occurred in 2021. The respected parties have also clashed over the removal of Sports Direct signage at St. James’ Park.