The agents of Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius have reportedly offered their star client to Roma.

Karius, 30, is expected to depart St. James’ Park when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Having joined the Magpies back in 2022, the former Liverpool shot-stopper was tasked with filling the void left by Nick Pope after the Englishman suffered a long-term shoulder injury.

Although the German has done well on the rare opportunities he has had, including in last season’s Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United, the 30-year-old is set to leave the club in the coming months.

Newcastle United transfer news: Loris Karius offered to Roma

According to reports, Newcastle’s backup keeper has recently hired a new agency to help find him a new club once the summer window opens.

And now, according to a more recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Karius’ representatives have offered the former Manchester City youth starlet to Serie A giants Roma.

Italians hesitant over summer deal

Despite being a free agent and his services offered, Roma are believed to be relaxed over the possibility of signing the 30-year-old.

The Italian’s goalkeeping priority remains to secure the future of Mile Svilar — Daniele De Rossi’s preferred number one and a player whose contract expires in 2027.

Nevertheless, while Karius’ impending availability could be an attractive option, Roma’s interest is described as ‘lukewarm at best’.

During his brief spell at St. James’ Park, Karius, who also has experience playing in Germany and Turkey, has made just two appearances in all competitions.