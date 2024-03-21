Patrick Bamford has revealed he had a major bust-up with one teammate before the pair became best friends.

Speaking in a recent interview about a clash that happened, Bamford admitted that during his second season at Elland Road, he was involved in a heated argument with Stuart Dallas.

“There’s never been punches and stuff thrown,” the striker said.

“Weirdly, I like to think of myself as a calm guy, but I’ve been involved in a few.

One of them was at Leeds, the first or second year I was there, me and Stuart Dallas had an argument, but it was like the heat of the moment after a game in the changing room, but we rang each other on the way home and we were absolutely fine, now he’s one of my best mates.

“Me and Stu aren’t aggressive people, so it was easy to patch it up, but after that we were probably closer.”