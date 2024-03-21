Bayern’s Uli Hoeness gives significant update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Xabi Alonso

The future of Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has been the subject of much discussion of late, and now Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munich’s honorary president, has given a definitive update concerning the former Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid ace.

Alonso’s stock has certainly risen this season given that his Leverkusen team have been playing some of the best football seen across Europe and they currently remain unbeaten.

Having never won the Bundesliga in their history, Alonso now has Leverkusen on the verge of a maiden German top-flight title.

Liverpool are amongst a host of clubs fighting for Xabi Alonso

The side have finished as runners-up on multiple occasions but never had their hands on the top prize, but with eight games left to play, Leverkusen are 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals; at this point, Bayern Munich.

Only a monumental collapse would deny Alonso and his men the title, and therefore it’s clear to see why some of European football’s great clubs appear interested in his services.

Indeed, Hoeness has confirmed that all of those clubs linked with the Spaniard are aiming to seduce him.

“He’s [Alonso’s] proven that he can be a coach for the big time,” he told Ran Sport (h/t Sky Sports).

“Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen and FC Bayern are working on it.”

Each of Alonso’s former clubs will have cogent reasons as to why they feel that they should be the next port of call for a manager that is destined for the very top.

The lure of each is likely to make it a very difficult decision for the 42-year-old, particularly given that he will have a special affinity with them all and for different reasons.

Ultimately, any decision isn’t likely to be about money but more about the project and how the club’s see Alonso as fitting into that.

Though the man himself has given no hint on what he intends to do next, it does appear that this season will be his last at Leverkusen.