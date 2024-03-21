West Ham United need to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

David Moyes has been forced to rely on the ageing Michail Antonio as his only recognised centre-forward with Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus tasked with filling in from time to time.

And with the Hammers’ need for a new hitman becoming increasingly more evident with each passing week, according to a recent report from The Sun, the London-based giants have included Brentford’s Ivan Toney on their end-of-season shortlist.

The Hammers, currently viewed as genuine contenders to sign Toney, are looking to beat the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs to his signature.

Since joining Thomas Frank’s Bees from Peterborough in 2020, Toney, who is now valued at £60 million by his club, has scored 72 goals and registered 21 assists in 134 games in all competitions.