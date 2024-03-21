Exclusive: Sources at Arsenal all say the same thing about Ben White, expert reveals

Everyone at Arsenal will say that Ben White is one of the most hard working players at the club, according to Gunners expert Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that White’s decision not to make himself available for England selection needs to be respected, and it doesn’t in any way reflect badly on him as a player or a person.

White was just last week given a new contract at Arsenal, and Watts insists this shows how much Mikel Arteta and others at the club appreciate what he brings to the team, as he is clearly hard working and eager to make himself available all the time, even playing through injury at times this season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for AFC since his move from Brighton a few years ago and most Gooners will surely be backing him right now even if there has been some controversy about him not wanting to play for England.

Watts insists some of the responses to White’s decision in the media have been a ‘joke’ as he fully offered his backing to the player.

White one of Arsenal’s best professionals

Dispelling a few myths about White, Watts said: “Ben White is as focused about football as any other elite player. You talk to anyone at Arsenal and they will say the same thing. No-one trains harder or works harder than Ben White.

“Just because he doesn’t go home and watch match after match on the TV doesn’t mean he isn’t fully committed to the game and his club. Mikel Arteta demands absolute professionalism from his players. If they don’t show that, they are swiftly shown the door. But White has been rewarded with a new contract that Arteta and Edu were desperate for him to sign and that tells you all you need to know about his character and how he is behind the scenes.

“White has been carrying an injury throughout the season, but he consistently plays through the pain barrier. He is absolutely committed to everything he does.

“So instead of people pointing the finger at White following his decision to opt out of playing for England, they should probably be asking why a player at the peak of his powers does not feel comfortable working with the current England coaching set-up.”