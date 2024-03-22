Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has named Tottenham hero Gareth Bale as his best ever teammate.

During his football career, Ramsey has played with some of the best players of the generation at Arsenal, Juventus and Wales.

From Mesut Ozil to Alexis Sanchez, Cristiano Ronaldo to Olivier Giroud, Ramsey was lucky enough to share the pitch with some truly world-class players during his football career.

Aaron Ramsey has played with some great players

When asked to pick his best-ever teammate, the midfielder actually mentioned a former Tottenham player, despite having spent his finest years at the Emirates.

Ramsey asserted in a TikTok interview with JD Football that Gareth Bale was his best teammate to date, calling the winger a fantastic player and teammate to work with.

“Who’s the best player you ever played with?” Ramsey was asked.

“Best player I’ve played with is Gareth Bale. To see him in his prime and doing some of the things he was doing was just incredible to see,” Ramsey said.

Aaron Ramsey admires Gareth Bale

The former Tottenham and Real Madrid star almost took Wales to a Euro final, alongside Ramsey.

His career at Spanish giants Real Madrid is nothing short of legendary. He made decisive contributions to their Champions League triumphs against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, while also helping the team win the Copa Del Rey and UEFA Super Cup.

At Spurs, Bale managed to win the PFA Player of the season and the Young player of the year award in the same season, displaying his incredible talent for the North London club throughout the season.

At Los Blancos, he formed a devastating attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, that won all the major trophies while playing together.

Bale was a tremendous player, and it speaks something about his skill and talent that Ramsey considered him to be one of his best teammates ever.