The expectation at large is that Xabi Alonso will commit his future to one of three clubs: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen or Liverpool.

There is, however, a fourth potential option the former Spanish international could opt for this summer.

Christian Falk now reports one rumour of the 42-year-old being prepared to stay put in his current role until he can replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2026.

“Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool FC. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso,” the head of football at the BILD Group informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season.

“There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.

“Alonso’s contract in Leverkusen is valid for just as long. Alonso, who also only extended his contract in the summer, could remain loyal to his club – and then return to his home country of Spain.”

Both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are set to depart their roles this summer.

Next manager of Bayern Munich and Liverpool?

If Alonso is no longer considered part of the possible equation for both outfits, there are alternatives available.

Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton and Hove Albion, for one, is admired by both parties.

Indeed, Liverpool’s incoming new sporting director, Richard Hughes, is specifically appreciative of the Italian’s talents. The Bournemouth technical director had been keen on the prospect of bringing the head coach to the south coast in 2022.

There are likewise an array of other coaches currently out of work who might pique a European superpower’s interest.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte currently find themselves club-less and could perhaps be persuaded back into management, should the role prove intriguing enough.