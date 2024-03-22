26-year-old Liverpool-linked player extremely keen to join Chelsea

Chelsea are keen on improving their left-back department and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has been linked with the move to Stamford Bridge.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the United States international is extremely keen to play for Chelsea next season and he believes that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career.

The Blues will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool who are tracking the defender as well.

Chelsea need to sign a quality left-back after the underwhelming performances from Marc Cucurella since arriving from Brighton. Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club right now and Chelsea must look to replace the Spaniard.

Robinson has established himself as a proven performer in the English top flight this season and his performances have been quite impressive. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the top clubs in the country and Chelsea would do well to secure his services.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure an agreement with the London club in the coming months.

Liverpool should look to sign Antonee Robinson

Meanwhile, Liverpool should look to bring in a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson as well. The Scottish left-back has not been at his best this season since returning from injury and more competition for places could be ideal. Kostas Tsimikas is hardly good enough to start every week for a club like Liverpool either.

The opportunity to join the biggest clubs in the world will be quite tempting for the United States international and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both Liverpool and Chelsea could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies in the coming seasons.