Journalist confirms Arsenal interest in 12-goal midfielder valued at €60-65 million

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Italian journalist Giorgio Dusi has now revealed to TVPlay that the Gunners are keen on the player and he is likely to cost around €60-65 million at the end of the season.

“A little bit everyone expects his departure from Atalanta at the end of the season, so his statements from the Netherlands’ training camp did not come as much of a surprise. Atalanta only want money for his transfer so they will accept the highest offer. Juve is the number one candidate but the payment discourse needs to be looked at. Perhaps some player Atalanta like, such as Iling Jr or Soulé, could be included. Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested.”

The 25-year-old Dutch international has been in fine form scoring 12 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions. He is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to pay the asking price.

Arsenal need a goal-scoring central midfielder like him and he would add a new dimension to their squad.

The Gunners are currently pushing for the league title and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies consistently. Signing players like Koopmeiners will only help them improve further and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Teun Koopmeiners could fancy Arsenal move

The midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he will feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a big club capable of winning major trophies.

Arsenal could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a high level and he will certainly relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football.

The midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be an important player for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

However, the Gunners are not the only English club keen on him and they will face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

The Gunners should look to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the midfielder quickly if they want to beat the competition for his services.