Aston Villa star issues ‘come and get me plea’ to Arsenal and Chelsea

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey stated that he hopes to play in the Premier League for “big” teams like “Arsenal or Chelsea” in the future.

With an astounding eight goals and eight assists in just 27 Premier League games this season, the Jamaican international has been a major contributor to the Villains’ success.

Under manager Unai Emery, Villa are challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League, leading Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Spaniard has taken them from threat of relegation under former manager Steven Gerrard to now in the race to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Aston Villa star is enjoying his best form

Bailey is having his best season in the Premier League since joining Villa and his brilliant form has started speculation of a move away from the club.

Additionally, he hinted at a potential transfer to Chelsea or possibly Arsenal while appearing on the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example,” Bailey said.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas.

“It is to use my platform to be able to shine a light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even make it to Europe.”

Bailey wants to leave Aston Villa for Premier League elites

A move away from Villa Park is looking unlikely for Bailey at the moment as he is key to Aston Villa’s hopes but the Jamaican international has opened the door to a future move.

Like any ambitious player, Bailey wants what is best for his career and sooner rather than later he feels he should get a move to a bigger club.

Should Chelsea and Arsenal get involved in a battle to sign the winger, Villa could get a hefty price for their star player.

The Premier League club has had several impressive performers this season and they all have attracted interest from the top Premier League clubs.

Striker Ollie Watkins and midfielder Douglas Luiz are being eyed by Premier League giants ahead of the summer transfer window.