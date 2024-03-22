West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly among the sides interested in signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Morrocan forward, who has been at Sevilla since he signed from Leganes four years ago, is believed to be open to challenging himself in England’s Premier League.

Throughout his time in Spain, En-Nesyri, 26, who helped fire the Spaniards to two Europa League titles in 2020 and 2023, has proved an important figure.

However, now working under Quique Sanchez Flores, a manager who appears determined to take the side in a new direction, the 26-year-old forward faces an uncertain future.

Aston Villa and West Ham tracking Youssef En-Nesyri

Wanted by a trio of English clubs, Bournemouth, along with David Moyes’ Hammers and Unai Emery’s Villa, according to Fichajes, have all “shown interest” in signing the prolific African.

And their hopes of signing the forward could be boosted by Sevilla’s willingness to cash in. The Spanish club are believed to value their number 15 at around £17 million (€20 million) — a modest fee for any player with the experience En-Nesyri has.

As Sevilla ‘consider’ letting their Fes-born star depart La Liga at the end of the season, the chasing Premier League trio will feel they have a great chance of signing one of Europe’s most underrated and consistent performers.

For the player, his transfer choice will likely hinge on a team’s European status, and that, for fourth-placed Villa, could see them become the saga’s frontrunners.

During his four years in Seville, En-Nesyri, who has less than 18 months left on his contract, has scored 67 goals and registered seven assists in 187 games in all competitions.