Chelsea have reportedly left Manchester United and Arsenal behind in the chase for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The Blues are attempting to beat other European clubs in their quest of signing Sudakov this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old, who has been a regular for his team since the start of 2021, is seen as one of the most promising young players in European football.

Since making his debut with Shakhtar in October 2020, Sudakov has scored 15 goals in 91 games across all competitions for the Ukrainian club.

Chelsea have already made contact with Shakhtar

According to the report, Mauricio Pochettino’s team reportedly spoke with Shakhtar again on Wednesday over a potential transfer of the young player to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not the only team interested in Sudakov, Man United and Arsenal, two rivals in the Premier League, are also considering a move for the midfield player.

Although Mikel Arteta’s team were thought to be first in line for the Ukrainian’s services, it is now believed that Chelsea have gained an advantage in the competition.

Additionally, it’s said that the Red Devils have spoken with Shakhtar on a possible summer transfer from Donetsk to Old Trafford.

Chelsea face competition from outside England for the player

The race to sign Sudakov is heating up with the best Premier League clubs all looking to sign him this summer.

There will be a space available in the midfield of all those three clubs mentioned above, that is why they are monitoring midfielders in the transfer market.

Juventus and Napoli of Serie A are rumored to be showing more interest in signing Sudakov, which suggests that a bidding war may be on for the midfield player.

According to the player, Shakhtar turned down a €40 million (£34.3 million) offer from the reigning Italian champions Napoli.