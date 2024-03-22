The summer transfer window has yet to open but Chelsea are already facing the possibility of being left disappointed when it comes to one of their top targets.

Addressing their need to sign a new goalkeeper last summer after allowing Kepa to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan, Chelsea brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion with backup keeper Djordje Petrovic also signing during the same window.

However, after injuring his knee at the end of last year, Sanchez has since lost his place to Petrovic. The young Serbian has grabbed his chance with both hands and kept four clean sheets in his first 19 games in all competitions.

Despite both goalkeepers’ decent starts to life in between the Stamford Bridge sticks, neither player’s future is assured.

Chelsea transfer news: Mike Maignan wanted but keeper set for new AC Milan deal

And that’s because according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Blues have been long-time admirers of AC Milan number-one Mike Maignan. The Frenchman is enjoying another fine individual campaign at the San Siro and remains a top transfer target for Mauricio Pochettino.

It won’t be easy landing the highly-rated 28-year-old though. Becoming an integral part of Stefano Pioli’s plans, Maignan is virtually irreplaceable in the Rossoneri’s squad, and the club know it.

Consequently, the former Lille star, who joined the Serie A giants in 2021, is reportedly “very close to signing a new contract”, and should this development be confirmed, would leave Chelsea reeling with ‘frustration’.

The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion on signings since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abrahmovic in May 2022, now face an agonising wait to learn their fate ahead of a possible punishment for failure to comply with Financial Fair Play’s strict profit and loss rules (The Sun).