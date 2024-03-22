Dutch ace wants to leave his club after Newcastle United interest

Newcastle United are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window and one of their targets has admitted that he will be available for a transfer.

Due to Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, the Magpies were not permitted to recruit a midfield player during the January transfer window, despite strong links to the position.

There were several rumoured targets, the most well-known name being Amadou Onana.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson was also being targeted by Newcastle but the move did not materialise. However, the Brazilian is still expected to be on the Magpies radar.

Newcastle United target is open to a new challenge

Another Newcastle target, Teun Koopmeiners, who also plays for Atalanta, has expressed his desire to play for a new club before the start of next season.

While on international duty at the moment, Koopmeiners expressed his desire to leave Atalanta at the end of the season in an interview with De Telegraaf.

“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move this summer,” he said.

“But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy. But I can endure the rain for some clubs in England. I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

Midfielder would add quality to Newcastle United

Koopmeiners has stated unequivocally that he would be prepared to put up with the bad weather in order to play in the Premier League.

Although a move for the Dutchman would not be cheap considering that he has a contract with Atalanta through 2027, it may be excellent news for Newcastle.

This season, Koopmeiners has demonstrated his incredible ability to score goals. In all competitions, he has found the net 12 times, with 10 of those instances being in Serie A.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle, on the other hand, is currently the team’s highest scoring central-midfield player with six goals in all competitions this season.