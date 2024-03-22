This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Today’s exclusive transfer round-up from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, featuring Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and more

Today’s top stories

Is Xabi Alonso more likely to join Liverpool or stay put until 2026?

Who are the serious candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich?

Three Premier League clubs could compete for Donyell Malen this summer…

And further updates on Timo Werner, Jose Mourinho, Jadon Sancho and more!

It’s good for Germany that there are direct duels between the Bundesliga and the Premier League in the rounds of the top eight in Europe. FC Bayern will face Arsenal in the Champions League, Leverkusen will face West Ham after the Londoners’ victory over Freiburg.

The Bundesliga is in second place in Uefa’s decisive one-year ranking and is shaking for its fifth starting place in the Champions League because England (third place) is catching up. Five Premier League clubs are in the international quarter-finals (Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa).

Germany only has three teams left in the race: FC Bayern, Dortmund and Leverkusen. So be careful, dear England: Bayern and Leverkusen want to eliminate your clubs! But it’s also interesting for you: You can see two coaches, Xabi Alonso and Thomas Tuchel, who you want to bring into the Premier League next season…

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool FC. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso. Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season. There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026. Alonso’s contract in Leverkusen is valid for just as long. Alonso, who also only extended his contract in the summer, could remain loyal to his club – and then return to his home country of Spain.

FC BAYERN

I recently sat with Max Eberl, FC Bayern’s new sports director, for an hour and a half. In Munich, the fans continue to hope that Eberl will try out Jürgen Klopp after all. Bayern needs a successor for Thomas Tuchel, who will leave early in the summer. But: Eberl will not pick up the phone for Klopp. Eberl told me: “I know what it means when you make statements like Kloppo, who said: ‘I have no energy left.’ Few people can judge that better than me, because I’ve been through it. That’s why I won’t call him.” Eberl had experienced burnout and had to quit as manager of Mönchengladbach. He also removed Sebastian Hoeneß, coach of VfB Stuttgart, from the list of candidates because Hoeneß extended his contract with VfB. But interesting: Eberl says there are more than four candidates on his list. Xabi Alonso is known and is the preferred candidate. But: He also didn’t rule out Roberto de Zerbi from Brighton and José Mourinho. The name de Zerbi is certainly hotter at the moment than Mourinho. Antonio Conte, who has been out of management since 2023 following his departure from Tottenham, is also on Bayern’s list.

As far as players are concerned, Manchester United has to prepare for a poker game with FC Bayern. The Munich team is specifically interested in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Erik ten Hag also wants to bring his compatriot to Manchester United. The right-back has a release clause of €40m. I heard that Frimpong could imagine a move to Munich. Because: There was already a secret meeting with the player in a Cologne hotel in the past. At that time, Frimpong would have agreed to a change. However, Bayern opted for Noussair Mazraoui at the time because the player from Ajax Amsterdam was available for free.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Jadon Sancho is getting better and better. Most recently he scored against Bremen and Eindhoven. The club looked up old data from the archives to compare Sancho’s stats from his first time at Dortmund. His training plan will then be adjusted. Sports director Sebastian Kehl is very happy with Sancho. That’s why he wants to talk to Manchester United in May. The goal: another loan. But there is also a plan B: Donyell Malen is currently playing in his best form since he joined Dortmund. Manchester United are interested in him. Dortmund would give him away. A swap deal would be possible. Good for Dortmund: Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC are also interested in the Dutchman.

RB LEIPZIG

Timo Werner still has a contract with RB Leipzig until 2026. He would like to stay in London at Tottenham beyond the summer. But will the Spurs also take action? The club has a purchase option worth €17m in the loan agreement. Interesting: Tottenham has to pull the clause by June 14th – until the start of the European Championship!

Leipzig sports director Rouven Schröder thought something about the early Werner deadline: Leipzig definitely wants to have planning security before the European Championship. Also clever: If Tottenham do not take advantage of the purchase option, which is low by English standards, Schröder and Werner still have enough time until the end of the transfer window (September 2nd) to see what happens next. With a sale, Leipzig would almost have recouped the transfer fee (€20m) paid to Chelsea in 2021.