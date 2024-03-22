Pundit names big reason why Gareth Southgate shouldn’t be the next Man United manager

England boss Gareth Southgate has been linked to the Man United job again this week and pundit Stan Collymore has named one big reason why the Three Lions coach shouldn’t be given the role.

ESPN reported this week that Southgate has significant support within the new INEOS-led hierarchy at Manchester United to succeed Erik ten Hag as manager if the Dutchman loses his job at the end of this season.

The England manager has done great work with the Three Lions but stepping up to coach the biggest club in the country is a totally different level.

Stan Collymore believes the 53-year-old shouldn’t be considered for the role as he has been out of club management for too long having left Middlesbrough back in 2009.

The former England international believes the manager of Man United should have a history of winning trophies in one of Europe’s big leagues.

Pundit comments on Gareth Southgate links to Man United?

“If Gareth wins the Euros, he will deservingly be in the frame, however, I would preclude anybody from going into a club job, especially one the size of Man United, who hasn’t been doing it recently. Southgate hasn’t managed a club or taken a team through a full season since leaving Middlesbrough back in 2009,” Stan Collymore wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“I think a club like Man United should be targeting a manager who is currently doing very well at his club and has a strong body of work behind him, which includes winning trophies – preferably in countries such as England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

“I could see the England boss being treated by Man United fans in the same way Liverpool supporters viewed Roy Hodgson. He has a good CV but they will always be perceived as not being very good as a result of being British, not playing the ball out from the back, and they don’t have that huge personality that many managers at big clubs have.

“Therefore, Southgate would not be my choice for the Old Trafford hot seat.”