With uncertainty over what division Leeds United will be in next season, there is uncertainty over the future of a handful of Leeds players.

The Yorkshire club are in a brilliant position in the Championship promotion race, currently top of the league via goal difference having played a game more than second place Leicester City.

Some of the Whites’ important players are set to head back to their parent clubs in the summer.

Jaidon Anthony, Joe Rodon, and Connor Roberts are currently on temporary deals at Elland Road. The future of the first two appears clear: Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has expressed his desire to have Anthony back at the club for pre-season, and Rodon’s permanent signing from Tottenham seems inevitable.

Journalist sheds light on possibility Connor Roberts stays at Leeds United

Roberts’ future is considerably more uncertain. The Whites secured the 28-year-old on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the season, without an option-to-buy clause included in the deal.

Given the increasing likelihood of Burnley being relegated to the Championship next season, retaining Roberts would seem like a straightforward decision from the Clarets’ perspective, especially considering his performance last year.

Respected journalist Graeme Bailey has been speaking to Leeds United News about the possibility of Roberts staying in Yorkshire beyond the summer.

“You’ve got squad players but what does Roberts offer that Sam Byram doesn’t, kind of thing. It is a tough one but I don’t see him being a long-term part for Leeds, being honest. I would be surprised if he came in.”

Despite starting just once since his move to the club, the Welshman has undoubtedly made an impact in the Championship promotion race: his equalising goal propelled Leeds towards an extraordinary comeback victory against Leicester City. Just a week later, he provided the assist for Patrick Bamford to secure a point for Leeds against Huddersfield Town.