Leeds United are looking to sell Jack Harrison at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old winger is currently on loan at Everton and he is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

The winger does not have a future at the Championship club and Leeds are now prepared to cash in on him permanently in the summer.

Harrison has done quite well for Everton so far, and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees decide to sign him permanently. They could certainly use a quality winger like him next season as well.

Everton are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League and it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to hold onto the 27-year-old next season, provided they can secure safety.

Meanwhile, Harrison will want to compete at the highest level as well and he will not want to return to the Championship. With that said, Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they are well-placed to secure automatic promotion this season. It will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly and return to the top flight.