Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has now revealed that he convinced manager Unai Emery to sign Moussa Diaby at the start of the season.

The French winger completed a move to Aston Villa in the summer and he has seven goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions this season.

Although the French winger has not been at his best, he has done reasonably well and he is likely to improve with experience.

The winger is still getting to grips with English football, but he has previously shown his quality in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. He played alongside Bailey at the German club and the two share a close bond.

Bailey claims that he convinced the winger to move to the West Midlands club as well.

“I actually wanted him there because I know we played well together,” Bailey said. “Even before he came, I was on the phone with the coach when I saw the rumours. “I said we should really get Diaby because he’ll be lots of help to the team and I know what type of person and player he is. “I even spoke to Diaby and convinced him to come. We have a great relationship.”

Aston Villa paid around £51.9 million for the French winger, and they will be hoping that he can establish himself as one of their best players in the coming months.

Diaby certainly has the technical attributes to do well in English football and he should be able to get back to his best once he is fully settled in England.