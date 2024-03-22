Liverpool have been dealt a potentially crucial hammer blow in pursuit of Xabi Alonso.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will be leaving the Merseyside giants at the season’s end, the club’s focus is on finding and appointing a suitable successor.

Although the Reds are rumoured to be considering multiple managers, including Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is believed to be the club’s preferred option.

The former midfielder, who lifted the 2005 Champions League with Liverpool, is enjoying a mammoth managerial breakthrough.

On the verge of guiding Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title, the 42-year-old’s stock has risen to almost unimaginable heights.

However, with such impressive leadership qualities naturally comes unwanted attention, and it isn’t just Liverpool on the lookout for a new manager.

Xabi Alonso latest: Bayern Munich ‘confident’ they will beat Liverpool to Spaniard

Bayern Munich, after mutually agreeing to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, are also strong admirers of the ex-Real Madrid playmaker.

And according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians are best placed to hire the in-demand Spaniard.

“They [Bayern Munich] are confident to sign him. They are pushing for him,” the well-respected journalist said.

“[…] Our clear information [is that] if he leaves Leverkusen in the summer he will join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool.”

Since taking charge of Leverkusen 18 months ago, Alonso, whose contract at the BayArena runs until 2026, has averaged an insane 2.74 points per game. Truly remarkable numbers for such a young and inexperienced manager.