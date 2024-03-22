Liverpool youngster knocking on the door for a senior England call-up

Harvey Elliott might be poised for a call-up from England manager Gareth Southgate, following a recent camp where two young players were promoted.

The Liverpool player played a significant role in England’s Under 21’s Euro victory last summer, with his memorable solo goal against Germany being a highlight of the tournament in Georgia.

Despite the loss to Ukraine in October, England’s position in next year’s Under 21 Euros in Slovakia appears to be secure. Especially after their recent 5-1 victory against Azerbaijan on Friday afternoon. Elliott got on the scoresheet with a brace.

Elliott has now become the top scorer in qualifying for the U21 Euros with England, solidifying his spot in the squad for next year’s tournament. Surpassing Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in goals, Elliott’s impressive record speaks for itself.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott next in line for senior England call-up?

Earlier this week, Kobbie Mainoo entered one door and exited another in the Three Lions set up, while Jarrad Branthwaite also received recognition. The rise of young talents is a positive sign for the Young Lions. This season, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, and Levi Colwill have all earned senior recognition. However, 20-year-old Elliott is still awaiting his opportunity.

With nine goals already for Liverpool, including his latest against Manchester United, Elliott’s consistent performance at the club level could catch the attention of Gareth Southgate for a closer inspection.

England U21’s manager Lee Carsley commented on Elliott’s recent form: “The way he’s been playing every week for Liverpool, and the impact he’s made, means he’s putting himself in a great position,” via the Daily Mail.

“He’s got the ability to score all kinds of goals. If he can keep adding those, it’s a big thing and the senior team really value people who can put the numbers together.”