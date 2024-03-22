Serie A duo ‘evaluating possibility’ of signing Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Although the Reds’ summer priority will be to find a suitable replacement for Jurgen Klopp after the German announced he’s leaving his role as manager at the end of the season, the Merseyside giants are also expected to delve into the transfer market.

While signing a new defender may be at the top of the club’s to-do list, there could be a need to identify a new midfielder.

Thiago Alcantara, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and with the Spaniard sidelined through injury, it seems unlikely he’ll play for the club again.

Consequently, even though the playmaker’s future is uncertain, it is almost certain to lie away from Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago set for Serie A challenge?

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Italy-born star though.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, despite his recent injury issues, the experienced 32-year-old could have one last chance of playing for a top European club.

Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan are “evaluating the possibility of incorporating Thiago to reinforce their midfield lines”.

Given his impending free agency, it is not surprising that the two clubs view the midfielder as a cost-effective target and one that would certainly add some leadership qualities.

As for the midfielder, following successful spells in Spain with Barcelona, Germany with Bayern Munich and England with Liverpool, challenging himself in Italy’s top flight could be an appealing option before he seeks to wind down his career outside of Europe.

During his four years at Anfield, Thiago, who has represented Spain on 46 occasions, has scored three goals and registered six assists in 98 games in all competitions. He was part of the Liverpool team that won the FA and Carabao Cup in 2022.