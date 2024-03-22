Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Man United just 12 months after his last deal.

The young midfielder is enjoying a huge breakthrough. Not only has Mainoo, 18, become an established first-team player under Erik Ten Hag but his fine form has earned him a call-up to England’s senior team.

Leaving Gareth Southgate with no choice but to include the talented teenager in his squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, United’s academy starlet is on an almost unheard-of upward trajectory.

Kobbie Mainoo set for new Man United contract

Consequently, recognising the importance of one of the country’s most high-potential players, Man United’s decision-makers are believed to be eager to tie the 18-year-old down on fresh terms.

Mainoo’s current deal, which he signed in February 2023, runs until 2027 and includes a one-year extension, however, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the midfielder is on the verge of committing his future to the club again.

Those closest to the Stockport-born ace and United are believed to be “confident” an agreement can be reached soon.

Red Devils gobsmacked by midfielder’s development

Making his senior debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup just last season, Mainoo’s development since is comparable only with the sports’ very best.

Viewed as the heir to Casemiro’s throne, United’s young number 37 is already on the path to greatness, and with the club said to be “blown away” by his progress, it seems only a matter of time before his ability carries him to the next level.

Since forcing his way into Ten Hag’s first team, Mainoo, who has represented England at under-19 level on six occasions, has scored two goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.