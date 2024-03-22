Man United ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign £80m-rated Premier League ace

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive options and they have identified the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their top target.

According to a report via Give Me Sport, Manchester United are now ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign the 21-year-old defender. Chelsea want to improve their back four, especially with Thiago Silva leaving in the summer and the Everton talent would be a superb investment.

Everton reportedly value him at £80 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. The Red Devils need to bring in defensive reinforcement at the end of the season and Branthwaite could prove to be a quality addition.

He has already established himself as a key player for Everton in the Premier League and he could develop into a top class defender with coaching and experience. The 21-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans next season.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively and they need to improve in that department if they want to return to the Champions League and compete for major trophies once again.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool enter race to sign €120 million-rated Man United transfer target
Bayern Munich want Chelsea star to replace defender heading to Real Madrid
Man United prepare move for defender as Dan Ashworth identifies first signing
Jarrad Branthwaite is on Man United’s list of transfer targets

Real Madrid want to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid as well. They are looking to improve their defensive options and they have identified the 21-year-old Premier league defender as a potential target.

The young defender is likely to be tempted to join clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid in the coming months and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The reported asking price could prove to be prohibitive for any club and it remains to be seen whether Everton prepared to accept a more reasonable fee.

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already taken control of football operations after acquiring his stake in the club and he is keen on recruiting young talents. Therefore, Branthwaite has been earmarked as his primary target for the summer transfer window.

More Stories Jarrad Branthwaite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.