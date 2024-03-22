Exclusive: Former Liverpool star calls for games to be played behind closed doors if fans heard tragedy chanting

Many people in the football world were disgusted as tragedy chants were very audible during Man United’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool last Sunday.

The Old Trafford crowd shouted “murderers” amongst other things and a man has since been charged after making sickening references to Hillsborough.

These chants and gestures have no place in the sport and former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has called for matches to be played behind closed doors if this continues during future matches between Man United and Liverpool.

The pundit believes tragedy chanting needs to be stopped as soon as possible and removing fans from stadiums could be a way of ending it.

Liverpool and Man United matches may need to be played behind closed doors says pundit

“We haven’t moved on enough in my opinion. It was very audible the ‘murderers”’ chant on Sunday, everybody could clearly hear it coming through their TVs. If the FA are serious about tackling this problem and seeing as this involves the two biggest clubs in England, I’d say kick one of them out,” Stan Collymore wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“The next time these two teams meet, if there are audible chants from around the ground about Hillsborough, Heysel or Munich; I think that club should play their next game behind closed doors, no matter if that is at Old Trafford or Anfield.

“If it is done again after this, double it and then treble it until it is stopped. I think this would put an end to it in stadiums but it will be very difficult to stop it outside the ground, in pubs, and so on.

“Man United’s next match at Old Trafford is ironically Liverpool and if I had my way, Old Trafford would be empty for that game. That would force every supporter from both clubs to think, ‘Is this worth doing?’.”