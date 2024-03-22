Watch: Tijjani Reijnders scores outrageous goal for Netherlands from distance against Scotland

The Netherlands have taken the lead against Scotland in their international friendly.

In the 40th minute, Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring with a spectacular long-range effort. Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn was left with no chance as the 25-year-old arrowed home from distance.

Reijnders with a rocket to give the Dutch the lead! ?? It's been a strong first half showing from Scotland, who'll be disappointed to have conceded before the break ???????#NEDSCO pic.twitter.com/ulq1OxdHvW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 22, 2024

Scotland arguably had the better first half after hitting the woodwork through Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, but Reijnders instantly trumped all of the hard work from the visitors in the first 45 minutes.

Netherlands will hope to hang onto their lead and then set their focus on Germany next week as they prepare for the European Championships in the summer.